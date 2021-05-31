Poet’s honour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An evening in honour of Pakistan-born poet Altaf Bukhari was held in Houston, Texas (America) under the aegis of Anjuman Taqdees-i-Adab. Renowned scholar Majeed Akhtar presided over the function. At this occasion, copies of recently published poetic collection of the guest of honour Mr Bukhari “Raqs-e-Awargi” were distributed among the participants of the function.