Mon May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021

Poet’s honour

May 31, 2021

LAHORE: An evening in honour of Pakistan-born poet Altaf Bukhari was held in Houston, Texas (America) under the aegis of Anjuman Taqdees-i-Adab. Renowned scholar Majeed Akhtar presided over the function. At this occasion, copies of recently published poetic collection of the guest of honour Mr Bukhari “Raqs-e-Awargi” were distributed among the participants of the function.

