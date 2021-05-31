Mehreen Raja’s mother passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Syeda Bilqees Anwar, wife of former Attorney General Raja Anwer and mother of former PPP State Minister Mehreen Anwar Raja, passed away on Saturday after protracted illness. She was laid to rest in a local graveyard. The PPP leaders have expressed profound grief over the death of Syed Bilqees Anwar and prayed may her soul rest in eternal peace.