Cheques distributed under ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme

Islamabad: A certificate awarding and cheque distribution ceremony under the Kamyab Jawan Program held here at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed was the chief guest of the ceremony and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar was guest of honour, while Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar HI(M), Rector NUML, Chairman NAVTTC Javed Hassan, CEO NITB Shabahat Ali Shah, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Badr Malik, pro-rectors, deans, heads of departments and large number of participants also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion chief guest Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that government is providing opportunities to make our youth skillful. He said that first time in the history of Pakistan current government is committed to produce highly skilled youth by providing them opportunities to their doorsteps.

Government is providing easy loans and arranging training programs for youth to make them self-sufficient rather than relying on government to provide jobs. They should start their businesses and produce jobs for others too, he said.

The minister was of the view that by innovation and ideas a man can do wonders, he quoted the examples of few successful businessmen and said that success cannot be achieved overnight. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in his address said the federal government’s Kamyab Jawan’ Programme was ensuring financial inclusion of the poor and marginalised segments of society.

He praised the role of NUML in image building of the country at international level and said that more scholarships will be awarded to the students of NUML. He urged the youth to be the part of the program and assist the government in creating jobs opportunities. He said that PTI government provide access to resources to youth, which was never been done in the past.

Earlier, NUML rector in his welcoming address said that Prime Minister vision of ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme; a program with multiple offerings which focus on betterment, education and development of skills in the youth of Pakistan is unique in its outlook. One of the programs offered under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Programme is ‘Skill for All: Hunermand Pakistan’ in which several categories have been defined. NUML is proud to be partner in this program with NAVTCC for conducting trainings in the areas of ‘Artificial Intelligence & Robotics’ and ‘Cyber Security.’ Rector NUML said that a total of 50 trainees were registered at NUML and I feel pride in announcing that all the trainees at NUML, successfully passed the final examination. NUML is pleased to offer its human resources and infrastructure in the initiative taken by our Prime Minister. At the end chief guest distributed cheques and certificates among all successful trainees.