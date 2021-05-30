Cleanliness campaign in progress

Rawalpindi : Week-long cleanliness campaign has been started from May 27 that would continue till June 3. The campaign has been started on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Owais Manzoor Tarar had directed to make the campaign successful.

He said that strict action would be taken against the staff found negligent in performing duties. He appealed to the citizens not to thrown garbage and filth in open places.

It was our responsibility to keep the surroundings clean.

To prevent the spread of dengue larva breading cleanliness drive would be started in high risk areas of the city, he added.

In Rawalpindi Tehsil, 1,068 activities were carried out for cleaning and disposal of solid waste, while in Tehsil Taxila 95, in Tehsil Murree 175, in Tehsil Kotli Satian 57, in Tehsil Klar Syedan 78, in Kahuta 43 and in Gujar Khan while 170 destruction activities have been carried out.