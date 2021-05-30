Govt preparing NRO for Ghulam Sarwar, Rashid: PML-N

LAHORE : The government is preparing a new NRO for Ghulam Sarwar and Sheikh Rashid to save them in Rawalpindi Ring Road case, alleged PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement issued here on Saturday.

The PML-N leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi had recruited Firdous Ashiq Awan to cover up his and Usman Buzdar's corruption. “The first NRO was given to Jahangir Tareen then Zulfi Bukhari was allowed to escape and now the next NRO in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal is getting ready for Sheikh Rashid and Ghulam Sarwar,” she alleged. The PML-N Punjab spokesperson said that the government was in trouble and felt threatened even if Shahbaz Sharif was in jail. She said Shahbaz Sharif was giving them sleepless nights. She claimed that with the successful strategy of Maryam Nawaz, PML-N won the by-elections of Daska, Wazirabad and Khushab. The government faced humiliation both at the national and foreign level, she said.