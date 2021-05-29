PM discusses development projects in meetings with lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday discussed development projects, upcoming AJK elections and other issues with a number of treasury lawmakers.

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Wasim called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and both discussed in detail the legislation and the upcoming budget-related matters in the Senate.

Dr Shahzad Wasim paid tribute to the prime minister for the positive change in the indicators of the country’s economic growth despite the corona pandemic due to government policies.