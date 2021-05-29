Commercial courts to be set up: LHC CJ

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has said there is a lot of work to be done by the government and some work is related to the judiciary. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of various projects at the district bar here on Friday, he said with the establishment of commercial courts in the country, no party of Pakistan will have to go abroad. He said they have sent recommendations to the government regarding the establishment of commercial courts. The advantage of this would be that with regard to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, wherever industrial units are formed, all cases will be heard in courts within Pakistan. As a result, Pakistani parties will avoid going abroad and commercial cases will be decided in Pakistan. On his recommendations, the government adopted the Service, Property and Environmental Tribunal as a policy, he said. The LHC CJ said approval has been given for setting up drug courts in three divisional headquarters of Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and Sargodha. He said a unique judicial complex of the world is being constructed in Multan. As many as 120 courts will be set up in the 12-storey judicial complex.