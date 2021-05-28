License renewal fee: PTA receives Rs15.82b as second instalment

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received Rs15.82 billion (equivalent to USD103.17 million) as second instalment of the License Renewal Fee from two Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) -- Telenor Pakistan and Pakistan Mobile Communication Ltd. (Jazz). The amount is being deposited in the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF) as per practice under the Pakistan Telecom Re-organization Act 1996. The PTA has so far deposited Rs135.81 billion (equivalent to USD 862.22 million) with the government, received against 50pc of total License Renewal Fee and first instalment of the same from three CMOs. With the amount of second installment received from two CMOs now, the total receipts on this count have become Rs151.63 billion (USD 965.39 million). The second license renewal fee instalment of CMPAK (Zong) for USD 54.086 million shall be due in October 2021.