Nasir Qureshi elected VP FPCCI Capital area

KARACHI: Nasir Mansoor Qureshi representing the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has been elected Vice President FPCCI for 2020-21 for the federal capital area. In a draw held at the Federation House, Karachi, by Election Commission FPCCI in the presence of representatives of both candidates, Qureshi was selected as FPCCI Vice President Islamabad.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Secretary Information UBG, called it victory for the UBG, saying it will help serve the business community of Pakistan, particularly those of Islamabad. Dr. Baig congratulated UBG leadership Iftikhar Ali Malik, S.M. Muneer, Zubair Tufail, Zafar Bakhtawari and other senior leaders on the occasion. He hoped that Khalid Tawab will also be soon announced as President FPCCI.