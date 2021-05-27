FBISE: Grade 10 exams to begin on June 23

File photo of the ofice of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE)

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced that the exams for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC-II) (10th grade) will begin on June 23.Â

The exams will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will last until the second week of July. Practical exams will take place thereafter.Â

The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference had decided on Monday that the examinations for grades 10 and 12 would be held after June 20 to facilitate the successful candidates' admission to universities. The exams will be followed by those for grades 9 and 11.