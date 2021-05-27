UK office, PBIT agree to boost cooperation in education, other sectors

LAHORE: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Wednesday agreed to boost cooperation in the fields of healthcare, education, infrastructure and green energy.

The avenues of cooperation were discussed during an introductory meeting between PBIT CEO Dr Erfa Iqbal and Alex Ballinger, UK representative to Punjab while talking about the current and pipeline programmes of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in Punjab.

Alex Ballinger shared brief details of the role of Karandaaz, CDC and PIDG in supporting investment projects across Pakistan. He also offered to connect Karandaaz with PBIT to help identify and connect with the right stakeholders to foster sustainable economic ecosystem in Punjab.

He offered to transmit investment proposals and business opportunities shared by the platform of PBIT to CDC for consideration. The PBIT CEO briefed the delegation on investment opportunities and incentives available in Punjab’s Special Economic Zones and Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park.

She said that Punjab government truly believed in the philosophy of inclusive growth and social sector development while education and health sector reforms will be instrumental in helping the province of Punjab in composite economic growth.

Alex Ballinger said the UK government was committed to partnering with the Punjab government to improve the lives of the citizens. He expressed intention to seek PBIT’s support for UK’s investment and trade enhancement initiatives under Department of International Trade (DIT).

The promising meeting concluded with the discussion for the future plan of action to increase partnership between Pakistan and United Kingdom as well as further processing of the identified sectors and the projects were discussed.