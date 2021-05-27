Punjab regrets: Sindh Assembly’s stance on water issue

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat told the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday that the Sindh Assembly attitude towards water distribution issue was regrettable in all respects. He said that positive and healthy attitude should be adopted on such issues of national level and they should be resolved through consent and dialogue.

He said that whatever had happened in the Sindh Assembly against the IRSA chairman and attempts were made to bring him under pressure, the Punjab Assembly condemned that negative attitude. The Raja proposed that a parliamentary committee of the Punjab Assembly should unanimously be formed which would work with the parliamentary committee of the Sindh Assembly to remove such misunderstandings and present Punjab's position in a positive manner.

He said that it was not true that the Punjab was getting more water than its share but the fact was that Punjab was getting less water than its share because naturally this time there was an overall shortage of water and the burden would have to be borne by all the provinces fairly. He stressed that any differences between the provinces should be resolved in a democratic and fraternal manner.