Federal Divisible Pool: KP Assembly’s resolution demands increase in share

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution, asking the federal government to enhance the share of the province in the federal divisible pool in accordance with the results of the 2017 census.

In his resolution, Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami said that after the merger of former tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the total population of the province had increased under 2017 census that was approved by Council of Common Interests (CCI) in its last meeting.

The resolution stated that the share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the federal divisible pool had been increased from 14 to 19 percent according to its new population therefore the province should be given its due share in the upcoming National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and national resources.

Through another resolution, PTI MPA from Dir, Liaqat Khan, said international flights to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said those Pakistanis, who had come home could not return to working places and the visas and tickets of those working in Saudi Arabia had expired. He requested the federal government through his resolution to take up this issue with the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan and announce relaxation and facilities for those Pakistanis who were working in the Saudi Kingdom.

Naeema Kishwar of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam in her resolution stated the federal government, as well as commercial banks, should extend soft loans with minimum interest rates to the women. The resolution was passed unanimously.

Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel in his resolution asked the provincial government to regularise the services of the teachers recruited after 2018. He said that before 2018, the teachers were appointed on a permanent basis but after that, the criteria was changed and teachers were appointed on contract basis.

Waqar Ahmad Khan of the Awami National Party in his resolution asked the KP government to build a memorial in honour of doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health workers who died treating the patients during the pandemic.

MPA Nazir Abbasi in his resolution stated that the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company should recruit fresh staff in its Abbottabad Circle as about 20 percent of its staff would retire this year and the company would face problems in serving the consumers.