Water shortage be shared equally by all provinces: Gardezi

LAHORE: Water is an important input for the cultivation of crops and agricultural production. There has been a shortage of water this year and this shortage has to be shared equally by all the provinces of Pakistan.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi along with Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari at the DGPR Lahore during press conference on the impact of water scarcity on agricultural production.

He said the inequitable distribution of water to Punjab is detrimental to important crops including cotton and paddy production targets and overall food security of the country. The provincial agriculture minister said that in the current scenario, Punjab is facing 22% water shortage while Sindh is facing 17% water shortage. The IRSA should immediately review this fact and fair distribution of water should be ensured to the provinces on the basis of data & facts and no specific agenda should be looked at.

He said it is a fact that Sindh gets three times more water than Punjab. “The farmers of Sindh are our brothers but the leader of Sindh should refrain from politicizing every issue,” he said, adding that the TP Link Canal should be opened immediately as the sowing of cotton crop is in progress at present.