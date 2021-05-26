CTD Quetta kills four TTP terrorists

QUETTA: A major terrorist plan of TTP was foiled in Balochistan following a CTD operation in which four terrorists were killed in the suburbs of Quetta and a large amount of explosives were recovered.

According to the CTD spokesman, a group of TTP terrorists was heading to Quetta to launch a major attack on sensitive installations in the provincial capital. Acting on intelligence information, the CTD intercepted the terrorists in Aghburg in the jurisdiction of PS Nauhisar.

The terrorists attacked the police who retaliated, resulting in the death of four wanted terrorists, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Syed Riazuddin alias Thekedar, Syed Ramzan and Syed Matiullah. Two of the TTP terrorists managed to escape the dragnet.

Four kg of explosives along with four meter detonating cord and four detonators were recovered alongside two motorcycles, four pistols and 80 rounds. An FIR was lodged at Police Station CTD, Quetta. Further investigations are underway to arrest the remaining members and the mastermind of the cell and raids were also conducted in that connection, the CTD spokesman confirmed.