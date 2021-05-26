Old man, young accomplice rob dentist in Azizabad

In a rather unusual incident, an elderly man accompanied by a young companion robbed cash and other valuables from a dental clinic in District Central of Karachi.

CCTV camera footage of the incident circulating on social media shows an old man with a white beard and his young companion arrive at the dentist in the Azizabad neighbourhood.

After getting the receipt of his appointment with the doctor, the old man can be seen consulting with the doctor. The clip also shows that during the consultation, the old man signals his companion, who then pulls out a pistol. The footage shows the young accomplice holding

the doctor hostage at gunpoint, while another doctor, staff members and patients can also be seen taken hostage.

Later, according to the video, both the robbers easily manage to flee with the looted cash and other valuables. After the clip went viral on social media, police visited the dentist and started an investigation into the incident.

Father of four dies in air compressor blast

A father of four children died and two others were wounded in an apparent air compressor explosion at a shop in a Sher Shah market on Tuesday. Panic gripped the locality as the air compressor exploded with a loud bang. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital.

Police said the air compressor went off at a shop near Al-Tawakal Godown in Kabadi Market. The law enforcers cordoned off the scene and called in experts from the bomb disposal squad to ascertain the actual nature of the blast.

The deceased person was identified as 43-year-old Ejaz Ahmed, while one of the injured persons as Asif. Police said the deceased was a customer and resided in Swat Colony in Baldia Town.