Tue May 25, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2021

Park, dispensary inaugurated

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhter Malik has inaugurated a public park and a dispensary under CSR initiatives at Bhikhi Power Plant near Sheikhupura.

He launched scholarship programme for the needy and talented students of the area. Under the scholarship programme, Dr Akhter distributed cheques among 20 students. The minister said his department was working for generation of clean and cheap electricity and uplift of marginalised segments of the area was his priority. He said welfare initiatives in health, education and technical development of local community were being carried out by energy the department.

