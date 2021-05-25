Govt has devastated country’s economy: PML-N

LAHORE:Punjab PML-N information secretary Azma Bukhari has said Ch Nisar has left the party and contested elections as an independent.

Talking to the media at Punjab Assembly, she said it was his personal decision that he will not come to the House and now he has come. She said when he came the government didn’t allow him to take oath.

She said PML-N has 166 people other than the five turncoats. She also ruled out that Ch Nisar has met with Shahbaz Sharif. She said Punjab's key ‘toy’ Buzdar went to Narowal and visited the same hospital which Shahbaz Sharif visited.

“Usman Buzdar is introducing packages worth billions of rupees in Lahore, Narowal and Sahiwal. Ministers in Punjab do not want to give answers to their departments nor do they want to come themselves,” she maintained.

Azma Bukhari said that Law Minister Raja Basharat will give answers to the questions of the Minister of Minerals instead of Ammar Yasir and disagreements of Ammar Yasir came to the fore. She claimed that health card was introduced by Nawaz Sharif in 2015 while there were three ventilators in Taunsa District Hospital which were not working and the chief minister was selling health cards there.

She said Firdous Ashiq Awan has portrayed Usman Buzdar as Newton or Neil Armstrong. She said despite the orders of the Supreme Court the representatives of local bodies were not given their representation back. She said, “For the last three years we were challenging the government to hold local bodies elections. They will face defeat in it as they faced in by-polls.”

She said the government has devastated the economy, politics, foreign affairs and internal affairs besides looting billions of rupees. She said now the report of auditor general was being hidden. She said the incompetency level of this government was that donations received from other countries for the corona patients were not spent on them and funds were eaten.