Kidnapped girl recovered from Edhi centre

LAHORE: A 14-year-old girl kidnapped by three persons including a woman from Johar Town area five days back has been recovered by her parents from Edhi Centre Green Town a day ago.

Girl’s father Hussain accused investigation officer SI Yaseen of getting Rs15,000 in two installments and a free dinner costing Rs2,000. He alleged Moharrar Operations Wing also received Rs3,000 to handle culprit Usman.