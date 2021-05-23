Inclusion of Pakistan in Amazon sellers list welcomed

LAHORE : Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) congratulates the National e-Commerce Council (NeCC) on long-awaited addition of Pakistan to sellers list of countries on Amazon.

This development has now been officially confirmed and will allow SMEs and individuals across the country to engage through a variety of online business models to serve hundreds of millions of online consumers on the largest marketplace of the world.

On behalf of the organised retail sector, CAP Chairman Tariq Mehboob appreciated the leading role of the Ministry of Commerce and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles, ably supported by many private and public sector stakeholders of the NeCC, to achieve this great milestone for e-Commerce industry of Pakistan.

“In order to make the most of this opportunity, Pakistani brands, exporters and budding entrepreneurs will need to do their homework because operating a successful business on a customer-obsessed and data-driven platform like Amazon is very different from running a normal online store. Capacity building related to brand-building, quality assurance, customer experience and supply-chain management based on the marketplace’s requirements are essential and businesses that can master these will flourish on Amazon and beyond”, Tariq stated.

The Chainstore Association of Pakistan has been working closely with the NeCC to ensure timely execution of the action items as part of the National E-commerce Policy with key emphasis on empowerment of youth, women entrepreneurs and SMEs, based on which enabling them of direct selling from Pakistan on Amazon was a main objective. The NeCC operates under the ambit of the Ministry of Commerce and is a platform for public and private sector stakeholders, including other leading organisations such as Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]), to work together to drive the Pakistani e-Commerce sector forward.

The Chainstore Association of Pakistan is the official trade body of the ‘Organised Retail’ sector and represents over 200 prominent brands across the country. CAP serves as a combined platform for organised retailers to work towards the uplift of the sector, its people and the economy as a whole. A key objective is the collaboration of the retail sector with all relevant public and private sector stakeholders to ensure the sustained progress of Pakistan.