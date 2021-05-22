LDA devises plans to solve traffic problems

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has envisaged several new development projects to overcome the increasing traffic problems in the provincial capital.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman held a meeting in this regard here on Friday in which Director General LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar gave briefing to the Commissioner regarding the solution of increasing traffic problems in the city and development projects under LDA.

The projects of Sheranwala Gate Flyover, Gulab Devi Underpass, Shahkam Chowk Flyover and other projects were discussed during the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Lahore said that LDA has formulated the best alternative plan for traffic flow for Sheranwala Gate Flyover and other projects.

Commissioner Lahore said that the condition of roads under Sheranwala Gate Flyover should also be improved and timely completion of projects was essential to solve traffic problems. DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that an integrated alternative traffic plan has been prepared before starting the projects. He said land acquisition for construction of Sheranwala Gate Flyover was underway and more than 22 kanals of land will be acquired for this project. He claimed that the Sheranwala Gate project will be completed in a short span of ten months.

DG LDA said that the reconstruction of Gulab Devi underpass would be completed in a short span of nine months. ‘Gulab Devi underpass will be 600 meters long and have two lanes and an excellent drainage system,’ he said.

DG LDA further said that work on many important projects of the city was underway and many were in the pipeline. Traffic problems were high at Shahkam Chowk where three important roads met i.e. Canal Road, Defense Road and Multan Road.

DG LDA said that flyover would be constructed at Shahkam Chowk to improve the flow of traffic on Multan Road and Defense Road. The construction of two-lane Shahkam Chowk flyover will cost Rs 4.5 billion. There will be signal-free route at Shahkam Chowk and this flyover will benefit more than 200,000 vehicles daily.

DG LDA informed that a ‘Turbo Roundabout’ would be constructed at Shahdara Chowk to solve the traffic problems. The construction of multi-level roundabout at Shahdara Chowk would provide separate routes for light and heavy traffic.

Lauding the plan, Commissioner Lahore said that multi-level roundabout at Shahdara Chowk was a great idea. Immediate work should be started on the project, he said adding a beautiful model would also be constructed in Shahdara Chowk roundabout.