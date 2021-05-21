14 die as passenger coach overturns near Sukkur

SUKKUR: Fourteen people were killed when a Karachi-bound passenger coach overturned due to overspeeding in the Kalar Goth area in Rohri near here on Thursday.

Reports said the incident took place on the National Highway when a passenger coach overturned due to overspeeding. As a result, 14 people died on the spot while over 20 sustained injuries. On being informed, rescue teams reached the accident site and shifted the dead and injured to the Taluka Hospital Rohri, GMMC Hospital Sukkur and the CMH Hospital Pano Aqil Cantonment.

The death toll may increase as some injured passengers are in critical condition.

Eye-witnesses said the incident occurred due to overspeeding.

The victims, mostly residents of Multan, were returning to Karachi after Eid holidays.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Sukkur administration to ensure provision of all medical facilities to the injured.