Dareshak slams Vawda

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda was criticised by his own partyman and Punjab Livestock Minister Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak.

During a media talk in which two other ministers of Punjab, Sumsam Bokhari and Mohsin Leghari, were present, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak said there was no threat to Buzdar government from the group of Jehangir Khan Tareen. He said the only threat the PTI government had, was from a ‘substandard’ person like Faisal Vawda.

He said Vawda would play a key role in sinking the ship of Imran Khan, in case the government faced any testing phase. When this scribe contacted Faisal Vawda to seek his comment, he only laughed it off.