Trainee ASPs call on IG

LAHORE:A six-member delegation of trainee ASPs of 47 Commons called on IG Punjab at the Central Police Office on Thursday. Talking to the trainee ASPs, who were sent to Punjab by the federation, IG Punjab said that police service is a sacred profession in which the world and the hereafter can be improved by serving the oppressed citizens with full dedication. Expressing commitment to fully implement the vision and policy guideline of IG Punjab, the young officers said that they will use their abilities to the best to serve, facilitate and protect the citizens.