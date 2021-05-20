close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

PU online classes/exams from 24th

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

LAHORE:The Punjab University administration has decided that the classes/exams of Semesters 4, 6 and 8 will resume online from 24th May, 2021. In this regard, a meeting of deans was chaired by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed. The meeting also decided that 2nd semester of BS (Hons.), M.A/M.Sc, M.Phil and Ph.D shall resume soon after first semester exams and would continue without any break. Hostels for students of far flung areas will be opened from 23rd May, 2021 in order to facilitate the students who are facing internet connectivity at their place.

Latest News

More From Lahore