Another 63 corona patients die

LAHORE:As many as 63 COVID-19 patients died and 1,138 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Wednesday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 9,563 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 329,913 in the province. After 9,563 fatalities and recovery of a total of 290,861 patients, as many as 29,489 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

278908 COVID patients recover: As many as 278908 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 2068 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours. This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab Wednesday. He said that 7549 beds were reserved in all govt. hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5141 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1624 beds reserved in govt. hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1068 beds were vacant so far. The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3257 beds in Isolation wards of all govt. hospitals in the province, out of which, 2601 beds were vacant.

However, 425 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt. hospitals of Lahore and 334 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3527 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 2144 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 640 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added. The Secretary SHC said the health department had arranged 764 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 369 ventilators were under use while 395 were unoccupied.