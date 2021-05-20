Three trucks, oil tanker gutted in highway blaze

An oil tanker and three trucks were gutted in a blaze on the Super Highway on Wednesday. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the fire broke out in an oil tanker parked outside a restaurant near Kathore Morr. The fire quickly engulfed and destroyed three more trucks.

After getting information, fire tenders from the FWO, Bahria Town and the KMC reached and controlled the blaze with hectic efforts that lasted five hours.

Police and Rangers also arrived at the scene and participated in efforts to extinguish the fire and disperse the crowd that had gathered there. A nearby shop was partially damaged in the incident. The spokesperson said that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.