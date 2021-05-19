Nine more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Nine more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, coronavirus death toll rose to 1,003 in the district and 68 people had tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

He said 985 people had tested for coronavirus in public and private sector hospital during the same period.

He said so far 18,058 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases of coronavirus in Faisalabad reached 1,493. He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 181 patients are getting treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 80 at DHQ hospital and 51 were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Some 782 people have quarantined themselves at their homes.

corona vaccination: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ata ul Moenum Tuesday said 184,093 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far in Faisalabad. He said some 146,502 people have been given the first dose and 37,591 second dose of the vaccine. Dr Ata said 18,611 people aged 30 to 34 years of age have been vaccinated likewise 23,961 people aged 35 to 39, 45,997 people aged 40 to 44 years have been vaccinated. He said 45,076 people aged 45 to 49 years, 91,845 persons aged 50 to 59 years, 33,878 people aged 60 to 64 years, 28,357 persons of 65 to 69 years of age and 30m,578 of 70 plus age have been administered vaccine so far. He said so far 21,130 health workers have also been vaccinated against coronavirus and those registered at 17 centres of the district are being vaccinated.

Ramazan bazaars: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Tuesday distributed certificates of appreciation among administrative and supervisory officers for organising Ramazan bazaars. The ceremony was held at DC office in the presence of ADCs, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Director Labour, the Secretary DRTA, the AOC and other officers who were awarded certificates. The DC said due to hardworking of officers the successful conduct of Ramazan bazaars was being possible and consumers were always provided with standard items at discounted rates and relief from the general market.

190 criminals held: Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad Region arrested 190 criminals after registering cases during last two weeks. PHP spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti Tuesday said police teams recovered illicit weapons including a Kalashnikov, a rifle, 5 pistols, one carbine and 23 bullets from the accused. The PHP teams also nabbed 20 proclaimed offenders (POs) and seized 130-litre liquor, 437-gram hashish, and 108-gram heroin from drug peddlers.