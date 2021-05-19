Workshop highlights problems of minority communities

PESHAWAR: The Local Council Association (LCA) arranged a training workshop with the support of commonwealth Local Government for the protection of the basic rights of the minorities.

Former local bodies’ representatives and minority members from across the province participated in the workshop. Speakers highlighted the problems being faced by the minority communities. They asked the government to take steps for providing protection to minority communities in Pakistan.

The speakers said the government had allocated a five percent quota in every government department for the minorities. However, they said that the minority members were not being hired on the basis of that allocated quota.

They said that even students from the minority communities were not provided admission to educational institutions on the basis of quota. They speakers said that in some places in the country girls from the minority communities were forcibly converted to Islam and forced to marry Muslims.

They demanded protection to the minority communities and asked the government to ensure that the legal and constitutional rights were protected. The speakers included former naib nazim Peshawar Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Director ADLG Anwar Hussain, General Secretary LCA Asif Ali Jah, Ali Haider Secretary Information LCA.