Pot calling the kettle black, Firdous to PML-N

LAHORE: SACM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the hue and cry of the PMLN leadership and their cronies on victimisation and price-hike is just like pot calling the kettle black.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the lady information secretaries of the PMLN daily released a fake story for making the party leadership survive in the political arena.

She advised the PMLN leaders that before talking about the issue of price-hike, they should tell the people that corrupt PMLN leadership sunk the country into debt trap and the people are facing the consequences of illogical decisions made by the Sharif family. She regretted that only job of the PMLN ladies was to spread lies and after Ramazan, this gang has resumed its duty of spreading lies in the society for political maneuvering.

The SACM emphasised that charismatic personality of Prime Minister Imran Khan is unique in countryâ€™s political history and the world has also acknowledged the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The country is becoming self-reliant and the economy is flourishing despite difficult circumstances when global economies are squeezing due to the corona pandemic, she added. The government is duty-bound to recover every penny from the looters to provide relief to the masses and the PMLN henchmen should remember that their hue and cry will not lead them anywhere.