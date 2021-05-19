Pharmacy staff demand acceptance as frontline workers

Islamabad: The meeting of traders associated with the chain pharmacy from across the country demanded to recognise pharmacy staff as frontline workers. The meeting was held, which was attended by all the concerned stakeholders, says a press release.

In the meeting, issues related to business of retail pharmacy were discussed and future course of action was also finalised. The office-bearers were also elected unanimously. Mehboob Ahmed (Clinics Lahore) as president, Zahid Bakhtawari (D Watson Pharmacy) as general secretary, Arjumand Maqsood (Mehmood Pharmacy, Lahore) as senior vice president, Tariq Mehmood (Shaheen Chemist) as vice president and Zain Maqsood as media coordinator were elected to run the affairs of chain pharmacy association.

On the occasion, it was discussed that chain pharmacy businessmen have set up an exemplary institutions to improve their performance and will continue to play their effective role in providing better medical services to the people.

A strategy to resolve the related issues was also evolved and the elected officials will also hold meetings with the pharmaceutical companies in this regard. It was also noted that all the health workers were given frontline status but pharmacy staff which struggle 24 hours have not been recongnised as frontline workers and this is the dilemma of our system. Also present at the meeting were Kamran Khan (Sobi Green Pharmacy), Bilal Maqsood (Mehmood Pharma), Atiq-ur-Rehman (Green Plus, Lahore Pharmacy), Syed Usman (Farooq CSH Pharma), Zafar Bakhtawari and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari (D Watson Group of Pharmacies), Ali Farooq, Hamza Farooq (Mehmood Pharma), Tahir Abbas Survaid (Lahore Pharma), Haroon Sheikh Survaid and Taimur Sheikh (Fazal din Pharma, Lahore) attended the meeting.