Deputy attorney general’s car snatched

Deputy Attorney General Abdul Wahab Baloch’s government vehicle was snatched at a gunpoint within the limits of the Jamshed Quarters police station on Monday night.

Baloch said he was with his family when he was intercepted near his home by two men, who had been chasing them in a white car. He said he had registered an FIR, but the police were not cooperating with him.

He criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership, alleging that such things were happening with him at the behest of the party’s leadership. He feared that his life was in danger because he was fighting against corruption. On the other hand, police said they had registered a case and the investigation had been transferred to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell.

Mugging bid

A young man wounded for resisting a mugging bid in the Metroville area on Tuesday. According to police, the incident took place in Frontier Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station from where 20-year-old Ali Nasir, son of Sohail Ahmed, was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the incident took place apparently when the man offering resistance to a mugging bid. They said they were investigating the incident case from different angles.