Training to achieve self-reliance in vaccine development in June

Islamabad:Comstech is organising a day long training to promote ‘Collaboration among OIC member countries for Promotion of Research Culture in Medicine and Vaccine Development through Strengthening and Upgrading the Clinical Trials’ on 3 June 2021 at Comstech Secretariat, Islamabad.

This is a hybrid event with limited in-person participation of local experts and large scale virtual participation from OIC member states i.e. Iran, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Pakistan and Jordan.

The objective of this training is to provide a valuable platform to deliberate upon, and develop a joint mechanism for research and development, specifically clinical trials, as a step towards self-reliance of OIC member states in medicine and vaccine development.

This training is being organised in continuation of Comstech efforts to bolster self-reliance of in OIC member states medicine and vaccine development as adopted in Jakarta Declaration and OIC Action Plan 2019-2021.

Speakers of training will illuminate mechanism of conducting clinical trials by the member countries besides developing a framework for capacity building, knowledge sharing, and technology transfer mechanism. This training will provide an opportunity where technically advanced OIC member states would upgrade the capacity of the other member countries focusing on the conduction of multi-center and multi-country clinical trials. This event is being held in close association of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and International Centre of Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS).

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General Comstech, Islamabad, Asim Rauf, CEO of the DRAP, Pakistan, Dr Abdur Rashid, Director, Division of Pharmacy Services, Prof. Dr. Abdelbary Elhissi, College of Pharmacy, Qatar University, Qatar, Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah, ICCBS University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Khalid Saeed Khan, University of Granada, Spain, Prof. Dr. Ismail Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Thaqafi, Umm Al-Qura University, Makka, Saudi Arabia and Prof. Dr. Naveed M. Khan, University of Sharjah, UAE are the speakers of this training.

This virtual training is open to academicians, scientists, drug regulators, health policy makers, health officials and the public from all over the OIC member states. The focal persons of the event are Prof. Dr. Raza Shah, Prof. Dr. Abdur Rasheed, and Khazima Muazim.