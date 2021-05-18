Chinese table tennis world champion left out of Olympics singles

SHANGHAI: Table tennis world champion Liu Shiwen has been controversially left out of China’s women’s singles line-up for the Tokyo Olympics and will instead play doubles and team events.

The 30-year-old won a team title as China swept all four gold medals at the Rio 2016 Games, but she has never won the Olympic singles crown in her trophy-laden career. China announced a six-member squad on Sunday, with reigning Olympic champion Ma Long and world number one Fan Zhendong the two men’s singles players.

Liu, crowned singles world champion in 2019, will play the mixed doubles and women’s team events. World number one Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha were named for the women’s singles.