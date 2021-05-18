SRB extends returns filing date

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has extended the last date to file sales tax returns for April 2021. The provincial revenue authority issued a circular on Monday to extend the date. SRB allowed the taxpayers to make payments for April 2021 up to May 24, 2021. Further, it also extended the date to file tax returns for April 2021 up to May 27, 2021.