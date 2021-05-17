JI leader condemns Israeli brutalities against Palestinians

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has strongly condemned Israel’s brutalities against Palestinians and demanded the government to convene a joint session of the parliament and express solidarity with the Palestinians through a unanimous resolution.

Addressing a news conference here on Sunday, the JI leader said that the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should be made result-oriented and all kind of ties and trade with Israel be ceased. The Muslim world should also boycott Israeli goods and services, he said.

Flanked by general secretary of the party Abdul Wasi, deputy general secretary of the party Maulana Hidayatullah, JI youth leader Shah Jehan Afridi, media coordinator Muhammad Iqbal, Noorul Wahid Jadoon and others, the JI leader announced a ‘million march’ in the provincial metropolis on May 30 against the Israel’s actions in Gaza and in support of the people of Palestine.

The JI central leadership has already announced countrywide protests against the situation in Gaza on May 21. A committee under the leadership of Abdul Wasi has been formed to make preparations for the ‘million march’.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the 57 Muslim countries should utilise the financial, natural and diplomatic resources and ensure protection for the people of Palestine. He said that the OIC should formulate a roadmap for the freedom of Al-Aqsa Mosque and protection of the Muslims.

He stressed that the 57 Muslim countries should make preparations for joint military operation. “This is the only way to mount pressure on the Israel and protect the lives and rights of the people of Palestine,” he added.

Mushtiaq Ahmad Khan said that Israel had crossed all limits of humanity and human rights. “The silence of the international community over the brutalities of Israel against Palestinians is criminal,” he added.

He said that the people in Gaza spent the holy month of Ramazan and festivity of Eid amid bloodshed. More than 600 attacks were carried out in just one week in a total of 360 square kilometers, he said. “Some 130 Israeli warplanes have been taking part in the brutal attacks against the population of 1.1 million Muslims,” he added.

The JI leader paid glowing tributes to Hamas and its leader Khalid Masha’al for resisting the worst ever brutalities against their people.