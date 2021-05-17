Working class to resume routine jobs as Eid holidays end

Islamabad : People of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are bracing to resume their jobs after enjoying nearly prolonged long Eid ul Fitr holidays.

The holidays have culminated on Sunday and routine office, as well as business activities, will start today (Monday) by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against deadly coronavirus.

A resident of sector I-8/2, Muhammad Tayyab, who is a government servant expressed jubilation that the long leaves were going to end. “We enjoyed with the family at home and everyone tried their best to enjoy by strictly following the SOPs against COVID-19.,” he said adding the nation was united against the deadly virus and COVID would be defeated with the unity of the people of the country.

Farhat Bibi, another resident of Double Road, Rawalpindi, appreciated the government’s efforts lockdown for ensuring the safety of people during Eid holidays.

“The war against the COVID can be won only with combined efforts otherwise result would be dangerous as we were in the neighbouring country,” she said.

While a resident of Sector G-6/4 Muhammad Amjad commenting on lockdown and Eid holidays said it was a wonderful experience because every activity was at home with care and everyone was trying its best to save them and loved ones from the deadly coronavirus.

“We should remain vigilant after Eid holidays against COVID-19,” he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that the Covid-19 positivity rate had decreased due to compliance with SOPs during the Eid holidays.

The minister said that the Pakistan Army, the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), the police and other institutions had done a commendable job in this regard. He also recognized the efforts of the public.