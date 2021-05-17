PML-N expresses concern over price-hike

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has expressed concern over rising food prices and demanded the government control them immediately.

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement issued on Sunday said that on Eid, profiteers overcharged as the administration had left the citizens at the mercy of the profiteers.

“During Eid, chicken was sold at over Rs550, beef at Rs750 and mutton at Rs1,500 per kg while the prices of green spices also kept skyrocketing,” she stated. She said the Punjab government fixed the price of chicken at Rs418 a day before Eid but in open market it was sold at over Rs550 per kg. The official price of beef was Rs450 but it was sold at Rs750 per kg while profiteers sold mutton over Rs1,500 per kg, she maintained.