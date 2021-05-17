Overcharging on perishable items continues

LAHORE:Prices of vegetables, fruits and meat remained high during the last week.

Supply of vegetables and fruits was short in markets during Eid holidays, giving an opportunity to the sellers to overcharge consumers on these items. There was no check on high prices by the authorities concerned.

Prices of perishable things are not coming down despite the production of seasonal vegetables is at peak while farmers and producers are at the losing end in the absence of government writ. For instance, onion from fields is being lifted at the range of Rs6 per kg while in cities it is being sold around at Rs25 to Rs30 per kilogram with five times higher rates. So is the case with tomato which now farmers are giving to livestock as fodder since they are unable to fetch the growing cost of the commodity by supplying it to the market.

Overcharging on chicken, mutton and beef continued during Eid holidays. This week price of chicken live bird was fixed at Rs286 per kg, while it sold at Rs350 to 370 per kg, and chicken meat fixed at Rs415 per kg, and sold Rs420 to 500 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was unchanged at Rs42 to 45 per kg, B-Grade Rs36 to 39 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, potato white fixed Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs45 to 50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs16 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs12 to 14 per kg, and C-grade at Rs8 to 10 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs20 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs40 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs19 to 21 per kg, and C-grade at Rs15 to 17 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg.

The price of garlic local was fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg. Ginger Chinese fixed at Rs295 to 305 per kg, and Ginger Thai fixed at Rs300 to 310 per kg, both sold at Rs360 to 400 per kg.

Cucumber farm increased by Rs9 per kg fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg, and cucumber local fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Biter gourd was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Spinach was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 19 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.

Zucchini farm was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, and zucchini long fixed at Rs20 to 21 per kg, both sold at Rs50 per kg, Zucchni local was gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 124 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was not issued but sold at Rs400 per kg, lemon local reduced by Rs120 per kg, fixed at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Lady finger was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Luffa was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Capsicum price was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs2 per kg fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, and cabbage by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of pea was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, carrot local unchanged at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Coriander was reduced by Rs6 per bundle fixed at Rs16 to 18 per bundle sold at Rs50 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg.

Turnip was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, nor sold.

Radish was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold Rs80 per kg.

Beetroot was fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs62 to 175 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs175 to 180 per dozen, sold at Rs300 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs105 to 110 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 180 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs60 to 62 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.

Papaya was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs16 to 17 per piece, sold 30 to 35 per piece.

Guava A grade was fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, B-grade at 80 to 83 per kg, not sold.

Strawberry A-grade was fixed at Rs100 to105 per kg, sold at Rs220 per kg, B-grade at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Melon was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 85 per kg sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, hybrid melon was fixed at Rs57 to 59 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg.

Dates Irani was fixed at Rs210 to 220 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 400 per kg, Dates Aseel was fixed at Rs80 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg.

Watermelon was fixed at Rs14 to 16 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 40 per kg.

Peach A-grade was reduced by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 180 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, and it sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg.

Cantaloupe was fixed at Rs105 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg.

Lokat was fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg. sold at Rs200 per kg.

Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Mangoes of different variety was fixed at Rs120 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 250 per kg.

Phalsa was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.