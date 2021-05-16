Two killed as passenger coach falls in ravine

MINGORA: Two people were killed and 23 others, including women and children, injured when a passenger coach plunged into a deep gorge at Samai area in Kabal tehsil in Swat district.

It was learnt that the coach was negotiating a sharp turn when its driver lost control over the steering wheel and the vehicle fell into the ravine. Two persons were killed in the accident. They were identified as Safia and Syed Muhtaj.

The injured were taken to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in Swat. The Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and took part in the rescue activities. They also helped in shifting the injured to the hospital.