Children surely missed joy of Eid

Rawalpindi: The residents of the city like rest of the nation celebrated Eidul Fitr with religious fervor in the face of ongoing third wave of coronavirus pandemic that also caused disruption to joyous moments traditionally related to this auspicious occasion.

“No doubt we are facing a global pandemic but it is good to see that the people are still resilient to enjoy joyful occasions with family and friends,” said Nimra Shakeel, a student of local university.

She said: “The people who spent moments with relatives and friends kept in mind that following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) was a must to ensure the Eid brought happiness to all of us.”

“I think the children surely missed out on so many things so it was more important than ever they got their little presents and the food they wanted to eat on Eid,” she said.

The people arranged family get-togethers especially to provide enjoyment to their children who had no opportunity to visit parks and recreational spots due to complete lockdown.

Afzal Satti, a resident of Rawalpindi, said “We have been using Skype and other digital tools for last many years on joyful occasions to interact and enjoy with our relatives who live abroad. But this time we used it to spend some time with our relatives who even live in this city. The pandemic has squeezed our options and we have to live with it for quite some time.”

He said: “Most of the people were not able to visit their relatives living in other cities due to ban on public transport vehicles. It is a tough time that we have to spend with a hope that normal life will return back in near future.”