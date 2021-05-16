Citizens also add to city problems

All of us, at least once in our lives have blamed the government for the poor conditions of the roads, for garbage piling up in the corner of our building and several other civic issues. However, have you ever stopped and asked yourself if you too were a part of the problem? In most cases, governments and citizens share equal responsibility for things going terribly wrong in a city.

“People indeed have the power, sometimes more than they realize, to change things around them. Those of you, who just blame the government for your city or neighborhood’s problems, are not good citizens. Stop blaming, start acting. You can be the change that you want to see in your city,” says Saqlain Haider.

“What is our role as a citizen? We should find the right channel to address your grievances. Most of the local government organizations have call centers and websites through which we can report issues and get them involved or we can visit their headquarters. However, regrettably by closing our eyes to the problem, unfortunately, we wait that someone in our locality will take the lead,” says Shamir Ali.

“The problems never get solved in a matter of few hours. That depends on many factors, such as the UC’s level of development or the kind of issue reported. Nevertheless, do not get demotivated, there is no instant solution to issues. Have patience, follow up, and do not lose hope,” says Jafar Raza.

“Be compassionate towards fellow citizens. It is our fundamental duty as a citizen to protect and improve the natural environment and to have compassion for others. From conserving water and caring for neighbors, ensuring that they are given help in time in case of need,” says Tahir Hussain.

“What is the cause you have at heart? Is it people’s welfare? If you find an issue in your locality just volunteer yourself. You think you do not have enough time or cannot leave your house for a long time. Encourage others to give time, only then people will view you as an active citizen. This is one of the most important facets of active citizenship i.e. influencing others to change and make a change,” says Itrat Hasan.

“In order to really make an impact, we need to encourage our friends, family, and neighbors to act for social change, thus creating a community of active citizens,” says Safdar Abbas.

Zarnaab Ali says, “The worst part of any locality is garbage here and there. You can see people throw it near their homes or into the vacant plot and gutter, and if you tell them to go a distance and throw it, they take it as a hard job. These people do not care for the city.”