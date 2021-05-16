Metro bus resumes service today

LAHORE : Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA), after observing the situation, has decided to operate Metro bus on Sunday (today) morning.

Punjab Mass Transit Authority has directed the drivers and staff of Metro bus to resume their duties on Sunday. According to details, metro bus will start its operation on Sunday at 6:30 am under the SOPs issued by the government to facilitate the passengers in the metropolitan city. It is pertinent to mention here that the transport had been closed till May 17.