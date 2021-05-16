close
Sun May 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

Metro bus resumes service today

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

LAHORE : Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA), after observing the situation, has decided to operate Metro bus on Sunday (today) morning.

Punjab Mass Transit Authority has directed the drivers and staff of Metro bus to resume their duties on Sunday. According to details, metro bus will start its operation on Sunday at 6:30 am under the SOPs issued by the government to facilitate the passengers in the metropolitan city. It is pertinent to mention here that the transport had been closed till May 17.

Latest News

More From Lahore