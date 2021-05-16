PML-N rejects Ring Road inquiry report

LAHORE : Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has rejected the inquiry report of Rawalpindi Ring Road and demanded action against two top PTI stalwarts.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said the road passed through the areas where Imran Khan's friends and advisers live.

“Ghulam Sarwar and Zulfi Bukhari should be sacked immediately and their resignations should be accepted,” she demanded.

She said PML-N rejected the inquiry report of Buzdar government. The government has prepared a ‘dusty’ report on the mega scandal. “It is shameful to hold the former commissioner Rawalpindi and the land acquisition collector responsible,” she maintained. Azma claimed that in the mega corruption scandal of over Rs3 billion, the government officials have been made scapegoats. She demanded that the case be sent to NAB and investigations should be started against the close aids of Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar.