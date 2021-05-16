Ministers, officers celebrate Eid with kids at CPWB

LAHORE : Children residing at Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) celebrated Eid with guests invited to CPWB by its chairperson Sarah Ahmad on all three days.

On the first day, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafiq Malik and DIG operations Sajid Kayani visited CPWB and celebrated Eid with children there. On the second day of Eid, Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar and Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman were invited over to the bureau and on the third day Senator Waleed Iqbal visited Child Protection Bureau for Eid celebration with children there.

The rescue team of the CPWB continued its rescue operation against child beggars during Eid days. Beggar children were removed from signals and Chowks in Barkat Market, Karim Block Market, Shaukat Khanum Chowk, Model Town Link Road, Gulberg, Defence, Thokar Niaz Baig, Johar Town and other areas. The CPWB will take beggar children in its custody after Eid.

DIG visits Darul Shafqat: DIG Operations Lahore visited Darul Shafqat Yateem Khana Chowk and Child Protection Bureau Shalimar on Eid-ul-Fitr.

To share the joys of Eid, DIG Operations spent some time with the children and had an informal conversation. Chairperson Child Protection Bureau, concerned SPs, DSPs and other officers were also present on the occasion. DIG was briefed about the welfare of helpless children.