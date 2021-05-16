Bismah, Haseeb, Najma to compete in Tokyo Olympics on wild cards

KARACHI: The country’s leading swimmers Bismah Khan and Syed Mohammad Haseeb Tariq and top Olympian athlete Najma Parveen will feature in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics on wild cards.

Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) has sent nominations of both Bismah and Haseeb to the world swimming governing body (FINA) against the two wild card slots.

“Yes, we have sent their nominations and will be confirmed by July 1,” a senior official of the PSF told ‘The News’.

These two swimmers fulfil the criteria for obtaining the Olympics slots on the basis of wild cards as they featured in the last World Championships in Korea in 2019.

Haseeb, who studies in Canada, returned to Pakistan recently in order to train. He faced training issues in Canada due to Covid-19 restrictions, it has been learnt. He has been training at the Serena Hotel swimming pool in Islamabad.

Bismah is getting quality training in Russia where she has been sent on a scholarship. Her father Khalid Zaman told ‘The News’ that she is featuring in an event there these days.

“Bismah has been in Russia for a long time. These days she is featuring in an event in Kazan. She will return next month before proceeding to Japan,” Khalid said.

Bismah is the younger sister of Olympian swimmer Kiran Khan.

Haseeb will feature in the 100m freestyle competitions while Bismah will participate in the 50m freestyle event in the Tokyo Olympics.

The PSF has got special permission from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for training of the two swimmers.

“Yes, we have got a special permission for training of the two swimmers through the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). The swimming pool of the PSB will be opened after the Eid holidays and we will then put them in a bio-secure environment so that they could undergo training for the Olympics,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has also confirmed that Najma Parveen will feature in the Olympics on the basis of wild card.

“Yes, Najma’s entry is confirmed,” an AFP senior official said. “She is training at the PSB Coaching Centre, Lahore,” the official said.

Najma, who won gold in the 2019 Nepal South Asian Games, will be featurig in Olympics for the second time on trot. She had participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She will be accompanied by the country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, and shooters Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Khalil Akhtar.