Careless attitude

The federal and provincial governments have been performing to their maximum to control the spread of the virus. The authorities imposed a lockdown during Eid holidays as a precautionary measure. However, the indifferent and irresponsible attitude of people is making it difficult for the government to keep the Covid-19 situation under control. I recently travelled from Johar Town to Bahria Town in Lahore to visit my elder sister. During my brief journey, I noticed that a large number of people were not wearing face masks.
Our religious scholars and politicians should encourage people to follow SOPs, wear face masks and maintain a six-foot distance when outside, to save their lives. The opposition parties should stop criticising the government and must take steps to fight against this virus.
M Z Rifat
Lahore