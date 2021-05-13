Nine shops sealed in Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB: The district administration on Wednesday sealed nine shops for violating the implementation of corona SOPs.

Reportedly, different shopkeepers opened their shops and selling their products to the citizens which was violation of corona SOPs. After receiving complaints, Municipal Committee Chief Officer Sajid Musharaf visited the areas and sealed nine shops.

EID: The Eidul Fitr will be celebrated with religious zeal across the district.

The Eid congregations would be held at 522 mosques and imambargahs with corona SOPs across the district.

The district police had issued a security plan for the Eid. As many as 722 police personnel would perform their duties on the Eid.