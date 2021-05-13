63 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 63 patients died from COVID-19 and another 1,266 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Wednesday, the toll of fatalities reached 9,188 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus became 322,177 in the province. After 9,188 fatalities and recovery of a total of 276,800 patients so far, 36,129 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.