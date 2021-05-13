63 more die from corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 63 patients died from COVID-19 and another 1,266 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Wednesday, the toll of fatalities reached 9,188 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus became 322,177 in the province. After 9,188 fatalities and recovery of a total of 276,800 patients so far, 36,129 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.