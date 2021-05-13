CCPO visits residence of Shaheed Ahmad Mubeen

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with other top officers visited the residence of Shaheed DIG Capt (r) Syed Ahmad Mubeen and offered Fateh for the departed soul.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar shared memories with the mother, children and other family members of martyred DIG Ahmad Mubeen. While paying homage to the martyr, the CCPO said, the status of the martyr was unparalleled as he sacrificed his life for the safe and secure future of the nation. He said that dedication to his work and honesty were the hallmark of Shaheed Ahmad Mubeen’s entire life. He said that Mubeen never skipped duties even under extreme situations and he was one of the best and most hardworking police officers.

flag march: Lahore Police carried out flag march in different areas of the City on Wednesday, to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation of corona SOPs. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore led the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of operational units of Lahore Police, including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police and Police Response Unit were part of the flag march.